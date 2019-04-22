You Gotta Try This: Chef Mamma Jeannie Choi

Name: Chef Mamma Jeannie Choi
Restaurant/Business: D'Bali Asian Bistro
Your kind of cooking is best described as: Elevated home cooking
Where and how where you trained to cook? I use to work all over South East Asian and learned from the people I met in my travels.
Favorite food when you were growing up? Sorghum pancakes with red bean filling
What was your biggest food fail? pasteis de nata ( Portuguese egg tart) made over 100 times and all a fail. Haha!
What's always in your fridge and what do you use it for? Garlic, butter, rice, cake, dumplings
If you could eat a meal with anyone, who would it be? If I go out to eat I take my adopted sister and business adviser Kelly. We always have fun talking about travel and business
On Social:
#ruinspokane
@hogwash_whiskey_den
#hogwashwhiskeydenspokane
#foodie
#spokanefoodie
#ilovetofuspokane
#yougottatrythisspokane
@kanailifestyle
@debaliasianbistro
#debaliasianbistro
@_ruins