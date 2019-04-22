You Gotta Try This: Chef Mamma Jeannie Choi
  • Rob Curry

We asked chefs around the Inland Northwest what is one thing you've got to try when it comes to eating local? Chef Mamma Jeannie Choi from D'Bali Asian Bistro takes us to 3 of her favorite places to eat. 

Name: Chef Mamma Jeannie Choi

Restaurant/Business: D'Bali Asian Bistro

Your kind of cooking is best described as:  Elevated home cooking

Where and how where you trained to cook? I use to work all over South East Asian and learned from the people I met in my travels.  

Favorite food when you were growing up?  Sorghum pancakes with red bean filling

What was your biggest food fail?  pasteis de nata ( Portuguese egg tart)   made over 100 times and all a fail.  Haha!

What's always in your fridge and what do you use it for?  Garlic, butter, rice, cake, dumplings

If you could eat a meal with anyone, who would it be?  If I go out to eat I take my adopted sister and business adviser Kelly.  We always have fun talking about travel and business

