Queena is a foodie influencer who moved to Spokane 11 years ago. She runs the Instagram page @foodorkittens.
She loves dessert and took us to Wild Sage Bistro for a gluten free wonder with Hawaiian influences. Then we headed out to Spokane Valley to Craft and Gather for their house maple bacon burbon bread pudding.
With all the creative food in the area, she says dessert can be the first course and a reason to go to any restaurant in town.
A fun fact about Queena: She and her husband met online through the game World of Warcraft. They didn't know what each other looked like for a long time!