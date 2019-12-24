SPOKANE, Wash. - It's "lit." The WSDOT message boards that is.
The WSDOT has been aiming to maintain drivers' attention through some creative and sometimes festive message boards on Spokane-area highways/freeways.
Anyone who has found themselves taking I-90, US-2, US-395 or US-195 likely has noticed the reader boards asking travelers to not drive distracted or under the influence.
"We're trying a pilot program to do more safety messages to get drivers attention and remind them of safe driving habits," Former KHQ Weather Forecaster & current WSDOT employee Ryan Overton wrote.
The movement began on Pullman-area roadways when there had been numerous serious or fatal conditions pertaining to distracted driving, unsafe passing or sleeping behind the wheel.
The message boards have since evolved from simple messages like "Don't text and drive" or "Tired? Take a break."
In an effort to become relatable and more personable, messages created include "Santa is watching, put down the phone," or "Who you going to call? No one you're driving!" or the most-popular message: "Ralphie put down phone, you'll txt your eye out!"
"By using more creative and relatable messaging we are reaching a larger audience and able to cut through the white noise of typical messaging and get people talking about it," Overton wrote. "We also try to keep the number of days they are up limited to keep them fresh and noticeable."
WSDOT says about 127,000 vehicles are moving through Spokane daily, and they saw an opportunity to get the messages out to a larger audience.
Message boards have typically been reserved for Amber Alerts, blocking collisions and occasional emphasis patrols. Now they are using them as an opportunity to promote safe-driving habits, particularly around the holiday season.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, "Feast your eyes on the road, not your phone," was displayed.
As part of the Washington State Patrol DUI emphasis, some recent messages have included "You're not Rudolph, don't drive lit!" and "Don't drive Blitzen, use a sober driver!" These messages will be displayed through Jan. 2.
WSDOT and Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center employees get together once a month or prior to high-volume traffic events to come up with various messages, and the display time lengths.
WSDOT says there's more to come with the fun message displays. A partnership with weather forecasters will bring warnings about heavy forecasted snow. On top of that, there will be further emphasis patrols, holiday travel, and safe-driving tips that offer a chance for creative message writing.
While these messages can be fun, at the end of the day they have a purpose and an action for drivers to take so we can all get home to our friends and family safely," Overton wrote.
