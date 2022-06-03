Leslie Lowe
Friday will feature another round of wide-spread thunderstorms, producing brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.  
 
Messy weather does not look to let up through the weekend either!  Another round of rain arrives on Saturday, with more storms expected again Sunday and Monday with daytime highs that will dip into the low to mid 60's.  Drier and warmer weather looks to move back by mid-week.

