MEAD, Wash. - Days after he was killed in a collision with a dump truck while riding his bike, Kenny Brandenburg’s family is sharing all the light and love he gave to others throughout his short, yet meaningful 19 years of life.
“He was so full of life, he wanted to bring joy to everybody around him,” Andrew Kordel, Kenny’s grandpa, said.
One month ago, Brandenburg graduated from Davenport High School through the Pathways Program. He spoke at graduation, thanking his mom and dad, mentors, and classmates.
Around home, Brandenburg was known as the chef of the family – one day, he hoped to attend culinary school. His family describes him as someone who always asked how you were doing, and if it was a bad day, he never failed to cheer you up, giving hugs.
“That was the type of person Kenny was, one that always wanted to go out and help others, always make you smile,” Kordel said.
On July 20, Brandenburg was riding his bike to work at Yoke’s in Mead, when he rode into the passenger side of a dump truck. First responders tried to give him CPR, but it was too late, Brandenburg died on scene.
According to Washington State Patrol, the driver of the dump truck left the scene but returned later in the day. The investigation is ongoing and at this time, it is unknown if the driver will face charges.
“You figure the elderly to pass away, not to bury a child,” Kordel said. “We don’t wish it on anybody to go through this at a young age. We're burying our grandson, our son, that had such a beautiful life and was a beautiful person.”
Today, Brandenburg’s family is grieving, planning his funeral service. The family thanks everyone who has donated to help with these expenses, through their GoFundMe – if you would still like to donate, click here.
There will be a celebration of life for Brandenburg this Saturday at one p.m. at Davenport High School. A potluck will follow at Memorial Hall, also in Davenport. Both are open to the public.
“It’s never easy and you never forget, because there's always a place in your heart for them,” Kordel said. “You move with, you never move on from.”