You otter see the wild Valentine's event the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium has planned!

TACOMA, Wash. - The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma has a wild event planned for the weekend before Valentine's Day!
If you happen to be on the west side of the state this weekend, consider hopping over to check out the Love at the Zoo event! Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., animals will be given 'Valentine's enrichments,' like heart-shaped treats and bamboo hearts. There will also be a scavenger hunt to enjoy, and you can even make valentines for the animals!
If you can't make it across state for this purrfect date, don't worry! The PDZA has released special animal valentines you can download and print off for free or send as an e-card. With puns like these, who wouldn't love to unleash these on the world?
There are two sets you can you print out. Or go hog-wild and download both for extra animal love!