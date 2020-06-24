SPOKANE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee announced that starting Friday, June 26 people state-wide will be required to wear masks in both indoor and outdoor spaces where they cannot maintain a six-foot distance from others. Gov. Inslee also said those who don't comply will be charged with a misdemeanor.
"I haven’t met anyone who LIKES wearing a mask. But, if it lowers our COVID cases, protects our community, leads to more businesses opening and people getting back to work... it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make. I hope you will, too," Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a Facebook post.
Mayor Woodward said Spokane County will be providing more education instead of citations.
"Let me be clear... we will rely on VOLUNTARY mask-wearing compliance. We will educate. Spokane Municipal Court released 48 offenders from the county jail because of COVID. You will NOT go to jail because you didn’t wear a mask," Woodward said.
Mayor Nadine Woodward full statement is here:
