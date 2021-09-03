Youth violence is a growing concern in our community, and one plaguing the entire country. KHQ spoke with two young adults who lived it to give us a better understanding of what is happening and why.
Tysean Oliver, 18, and his older brother Isiah, 20, have been in and out of the Spokane County Jail system since they were just kids.
"The first time I went to jail was at 9 years old,” Tysean said.
"Mom doesn’t work a full job whatever, single parent so you know you kind of got to do what you got to do, we aren't all bad,” Isiah said. “You know we make some bad decisions, everybody makes bad decisions, but that doesn't define your whole life, everybody can change.”
Both brothers say they spent two years of their lives behind bars. Now the two new fathers are trying to make a change.
"I did a robbery and went to jail for about a year and then I got out and it just made me look at how much you need to cherish your life and how much you need to cherish your freedom,” Tysean said. “Then I had a daughter, she is 9 months now, and then that just made me want to change and want better for her."
Tysean and Isiah both believe the best way to keep kids from going down the same road comes down to having more resources and opportunities.
Resources like the ones that are provided through NorthEast Washington Educational Service District 101’s community youth outreach program. Where at-risk youth can come to get their GED and other certifications, learn a trade, and be ready for the job force.
"So it doesn't matter if you are gang-impacted, if you're just at risk, or you just need help that’s our mission and that's our goal,” said Charles Williams, Youth Gang Intervention Project Coordinator. “That's what we are supposed to do that's what we are called to do, and that's what our community should be called to do as well, to help our youth.”
Still, Williams and his team are asking for help from the entire community, because though they are actively helping at-risk youth, there is only so much they can do without the space they need.
"Really, it’s just like a space, like a gym with a little more space where kids can be kids,” said Calen Robertson, Youth Gang Intervention Outreach Worker. “That's a problem right now kids don’t have nowhere they can be kids, they are either kicking it downtown parking lot pimping, what they call it, or just roaming the streets. Right now there is a lot of politics going on while young kids are dying."
If you’re interested in learning more about how you can help you can email: cwilliams@esd101.net – crobertson@esd101.net – blanghofer@esd101.net – wdavishkr@yahoo.com