SPOKANE, Wash. - April is Autism Acceptance Month and one very special teenager from Seattle with autism opened up a gallery in Spokane showcasing all of his photography of model cars.
Anthony Schmidt is 14 years old and has been taking pictures of his model cars since he was six years old.
Schmidt tells KHQ he took his iPhone and a model car one day, took a photo, and fell in love. He says he has taken pictures of model cars every day since.
Schmidt has a large following on TikTok on his page Anthony Schmidt Photos, giving people a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the photography with nearly 530,000 followers and 5.8 million likes on TikTok.
He opened the exhibit April 1 and had 100 people there, the local car club even put on a parade for him.
Schmidt says by selling his photos, and calendar books, he has made enough money at 14 years old to buy a real car of his own, and he is hoping with this gallery he can save up enough money to buy another car to add to his growing show car collection.
Anthony said he hopes people coming to the gallery are inspired by his photographs.
"Always remember to chase your dreams never give up - autism or not - it's just a diagnosis," he said.
His exhibit is located at the Kolva-Sullivan Gallery in Spokane and will be open for the rest of April.
They are having an open house, April 29th from 5-8 p.m., but you can go to the gallery by calling and making an appointment.
To see more of Schmidt's work, visit:
https://anthonyryanschmidt.com/
https://www.tiktok.com/@anthonyschmidtphotos?lang=en