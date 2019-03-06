Young childs body found dumped on California hiking trail

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. - The body of a child was discovered on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights, California Tuesday afternoon.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene and determined to be between 7 to 10 years old.
The body was originally reported to be a girl, but authorities are waiting to confirm the gender of the victim.
It appears as though the victim was pushed or dumped off the edge of a raodway embankment.
It's not clear if the body showed any signs of trauma or the cause of death.