A group of young girls at Camp Gizmo are building a trailer to bring art and science to kids in areas who may not be able to access it.
"It makes me feel happy that a lot of girls understand the importance of this and go ahead and do it," said 7th grader Bri English, who attends the camp.
The girls have been hard at work all week, building the trailer, and learning hands on skills they will use in the future.
"We want to empower girls to believe that they can do anything," said Barbara Mueller, Executive Director of Gizmo CDA.
The girls service doesn't end when the trailer gets built, they will travel with the trailer across North Idaho to teach other kids hands on skills by building and using their imagination.
"They will be leading it, they will be modeling and giving information, but not much information, because that's how you learn you learn by exploring," said Mueller.
The trailer will start its voyage at the 'Art on the Green" event on July 30th.
