SPOKANE, Wash. - A young girl in Sacred Heart got a very special surprise Thursday.
Emma, is an enthusiastic fan of Harry Styles and is currently in Sacred Heart Children's Hospital. After a message from Emma's mom circulated on social media asking if the English singer could reach out to her daughter, Styles himself answered the call with one of his own.
On Thursday afternoon, Styles got to video chat with Emma and other members of her family at the hospital. Due to the nature of her neurological condition, her grandparents helped out with the call and asked questions.
"[Emma's] thousand-watt smile was in full force as he sang to her, talked about how much he would like to have a dog one day, and admired her Harry Styles blanket," the hospital said in a Facebook post.