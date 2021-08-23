An Italian tattoo artist attracted considerable attention on social media over the weekend after giving a young man one of the most functional tattoos one can receive in 2021: proof of vaccination.
The tattoo is a QR code that can be scanned on digital devices and provides anyone with a link to the youth's vaccination status.
In Italy, the digital "Green Pass" represents the strict requirements put in place to keep cases down and slow the spread of COVID-19. Anyone over 12 must have a digital pass that shows either vaccination or a negative test result.
The passed are required when traveling, going out to eat and just about anywhere else where people gather.
A post from the tattoo artist, Gabrielle Pallerone on Instagram, shows the tattooed man gain access to a McDonalds after they scan his arm.