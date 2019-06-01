LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are reminding people to wear protective equipment after a young man was taken to the hospital after falling from a hoverboard.
On Friday, May 31, Valley Engine 3 from the Liberty Lake Fire Station responded to a young man in seizure.
Witnesses told first responders that the young man had been riding a one wheel hoverboard without a helmet. He fell and hit his head on the ground.
He was taken to the hospital with a suspected head injury.
"We would like to highly encourage everyone young and old to wear protective equipment while riding, biking or skating," Spokane Valley firefighters said in a Facebook post.