COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Three local teenagers are being credited with saving two men after the men drowned in Lake Coeur d’Alene.
Thanks to those boys, the two men survived.
“I don’t think I'm a hero. I think we just did what anyone else would have done. Especially all of us at the beach crew. We have a great team here at the beach crew. We all would’ve done the same,” Lane Stidham said.
Stidham, a 19-year-old North Idaho College student, was at the beach Tuesday afternoon when he heard some commotion near the dock. Now some are calling him a hero.
“We headed down there to see what was going on and we heard the word drowning and when you hear that, you start going into a bit of urgency after that,” Stidham said.
Stidham grabbed a preserver and ran down to the dock.
“We saw one person on the dock and they already began CPR on that person,” Stidham said.
As they were performing CPR, they were alerted of another man unconscious at the bottom of the lake. Another teenage boy jumped in and pulled the man above the surface.
“We dragged him up onto the dock. At that time, we started doing CPR. We got about two rounds of CPR,” Stidham said.
As they continued with CPR, switching from person to person, Stidham had a sense of hope.
“It was nice to see life. It gave me more hope on the guy that I was still performing CPR on,” Stidham said.
Hope that turned into a miracle. The man regained consciousness and both of the men were transported to Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene.
“It’s quite unnerving but as far the CPR goes you keep going, no matter how hopeless it seems,” Stidham said.
Kootenai Health told KHQ that one of the men who drowned was treated and released from the hospital and the other is in good condition.