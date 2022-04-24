Young teen on electric bike injured after auto accident Sunday afternoon, Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a young teen on an electric bike on 23rd and Pines…

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday afternoon, Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a young teen on an electric bike on 23rd and Pines. While investigating the scene, the road was closed to traffic for a short time.

The teen was transported to the hospital for injuries. There's no information at this time about the severity of his injuries, but police say he was wearing a helmet when struck.

Initial reports say the bicyclist cut in front of the car before being struck, and the driver is not being charged at this time. It does not appear drugs or impairment was involved in this accident.

