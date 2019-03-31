"Your life can just change in a split second." I-90 Crash Survivor Recounts Life-Changing Story

"Your life can just change in a split second."
The scene of her mangled Subaru sends shivers down your spine.
It's a crash that nearly claimed the lives of Ellen Brown and her daughter, Joelle Tanguay.
But, if you ask what Ellen about what happened that day.
"The next recollection that I have is waking up in ICU," Brown said.
Brown and her daughter were headed for the beach.
"I didn't know anything and the nurses telling me that I had been in a car crash," Brown said, "and that I was hurt really badly and I just kept asking about my family and my daughter and I had no idea that my daughter was injured."
At the time, Joelle was in critical condition at Kootenai Health while Ellen was life-flighted from Kootenai to Sacred Heart.
"It was so hard," Brown said.
They would end up being closer to one another at care facilities in Post Falls, getting to see one another for bits of time, Ellen says.
Because of the accident, Ellen walks with a cane.
Joelle is still in a Seattle hospital, nine months later.
"She has a long road to recovery, but we have hope and prayers that she will recover but it's going to be a year or two down the road," Brown said.
As both Ellen and Joelle make strides, the man who police say is responsible for all of this will be sentenced Monday morning.
Ian Bolstad told police he was using meth and thought he was being chased.
According to court records, Bolstad pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI in January.
Brown hopes there's justice.
"I believe that he is a dangerous man, not only what happened to us was catastrophic but for the community," she said.
A silver lining to the story however, Brown says she wants to thank first responders who were there for her and her daughter before they had to cut them out of Brown's Subaru.
Brown says they helped save their lives.