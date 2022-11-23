PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) has released safety protocols they are putting in place following the murders of four University of Idaho (U of I) students.
WSU and U of I are only 6 miles from each other, about an 8 minute drive. With the recent tragedies at the University of Idaho, it has left many WSU students and staff feeling uneasy about returning to campus.
In a letter from WSU, they list the following safety protocols that have been implemented on and around campus:
- Increased patrols on campus and in adjacent neighborhoods.
- Cougar Safe Rides which provides a safe transportation option to and from campus most nights. Call or text WSU‑267‑SAFE (978‑267‑7233) to arrange a free ride.
- The WSU Police Cadet Corps offers a free on foot escort service to and from campus most evenings. Call 509‑432‑2328 for details.
- Bus routes are available for evening transportation. The Pullman Transit Wheat and Lentil routes run daily until 10 p.m.
- After dark you can ask your bus driver to let you off at any point along your bus route. It does not have to be a regular bus stop.
- For safety reasons, drivers are still required to make pick‑ups at designated bus stops only.
- For the most up‑to‑date transit information, consider downloading the PTBusBeacon app, available for both Android and iOS.
- If you are on campus and need immediate help, look for one of the many emergency blue light telephones located in the area. Push the button and you will be directly connected to the Whitcom 911 Communications Center.
- WSU and the City of Pullman have installed street cameras on campus and in highly trafficked areas of College Hill.
WSU also gave a list of resources for emotional support during this time:
- After hours crisis phone: Call 509‑335‑2159 for WSU Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) after hours crisis counselors. Available on weekends, university holidays, and after 5 p.m. on weekdays.
- CAPS crisis appointments: Call 509‑335‑4511 to schedule a same‑day in‑person or telehealth appointment.
- Mobile mental health services are available anytime, anywhere, including phone access to live mental health support services after‑hours, a self‑guided therapy app, and anonymous and safe chat rooms to discuss mental health.
- Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 for free, 24/7 support from volunteer Crisis Counselors.
- Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 for 24/7 support from trained counselors who can listen and provide support.
For more information about crisis and campus resources visit the Cougar Health Services page.
WSU recognizes that even with added safety protocols, some students may have concerns about returning to campus. Students are advised to contact their instructors directly if you want to explore alternative course delivery options.