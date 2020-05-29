SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane NAACP has released a statement in response to the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., earlier this week.
The statement echoes some of the thoughts of the national and Minneapolis NAACP presidents on human rights, as well as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's call to charge the officer responsible for Floyd's death.
"Yet still lacking, are the next steps, where justice continually seems to fall short with its complacency and ambivalence about, and outright cosigning on to, these type of atrocities," the Spokane NAACP said in part.
You can read the full statement here:
Police around the nation and law enforcement experts on broadly condemned the way Floyd was restrained by an officer who dug his knee into the man’s neck, saying no circumstances warrant such a dangerous technique.
Deeply disturbing video shot by a bystander shows Floyd handcuffed, lying on his stomach and seemingly subdued as the officer trying to arrest him pressed his knee down on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.
Some police officials and experts said equally shocking was something not seen in the video: Other officers on the scene apparently did not try to intervene even as Floyd repeatedly cried out that he couldn’t breathe and moaned in pain.
Violent protests have since erupted over the last three days, leading to a Minneapolis police station being torched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.