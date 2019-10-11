How much does your TV know about you? That’s one of the questions Consumer Reports undertook to answer in an analysis of smart-TV privacy and security involving several major TV brands: LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL—which uses the Roku TV smart TV platform—and Vizio.
It found all smart TVs can collect and share personal information about viewers.
To turn off programming data collection for Amazon Fire TV, go to Settings, then Preferences, and scroll to the right to Privacy Settings. Turn off the setting labeled Disable Collect App and Over-the-Air Usage Data.
To turn it off on Roku, press the Home button on the remote, then look for Settings. Scroll down until you see Privacy, click on that, then look for Smart TV Experience. You can then uncheck Use Information for TV Inputs, which will disable the TV’s data collection technology. This will limit tracking of programs you receive via an antenna or any other devices connected to the TV, but Roku may still collect and share data about the apps you use.
To find more information about shooting off data collection on other brands CLICK HERE: https://www.consumerreports.org/privacy/how-to-turn-off-smart-tv-snooping-features/
