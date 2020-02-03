On Monday, YouTube announced they will remove misleading election-related content that can cause "serious rick of egregious harm."
According to a blog post from YouTube, the new policy is targeting misleading, false viral videos.
"The best way to quickly remove content is to stay ahead of new technologies and tactics that could be used by malicious actors, including technically-manipulated content," YouTube wrote.
YouTube continued in the blog post that they will ban videos that give false information about participating in the 2020 census or lies about political candidates.
