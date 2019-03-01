YouTube plans to suspend comments on videos featuring kids and minors after pedophiles found to be commenting

YouTube is turning off comments on videos featuring children.
The website is planning to suspend comments on most videos featuring minors.
It's in response to inappropriate remarks posted to innocuous videos with underage kids which is an issue that's prompted some advertisers to boycott.
Companies like AT&T and Epic Games have pulled their ads, after reports showing pedophiles are commenting on the videos.
YouTube has already begun disabling comments from tens of millions of videos, but the entire change will take several months.
Only a small number of channels with videos of kids will be able to continue comments.