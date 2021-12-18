Users of YouTube TV may have logged in on Dec. 17 to stream some favourite shows only to realize some key channels were missing.
YouTube and Disney have been in talks over a deal for Disney-affiliated shows and channels to be streamed on the YouTube TV service. Unfortunately, it seems talks fell through, and the streaming service has removed all Disney content from the platform. Overall, more than 85 channels were taken down.
Included in the lost channels are ESPN and local ABC stations. A full list of removed content was provided by YouTube.
YouTube TV seems hopeful an agreement can be reached eventually and says talks will continue between the two corporate giants in the meantime.
Customers who were paying $65/month for the streaming service will see their charge reduced by $15 until a deal is reached. A credit will be issued to all users of the Base Plan, which will be applied in the next billing cycle. For those who have paid a lower price due to promotions, the credit will still be applied.
Folks who want to view these shows can access them by signing up for Disney's own streaming service, Disney+. At this time, Disney has not made a public comment on the matter.