You've heard of The Big Leplowski and Plowie McPlow Plow, now the Washington State Department of Transportation is asking for help naming a new snowplow.
"We are looking for your best name suggestions all week. You have until Friday at noon to submit, just reply below," WSDOT East wrote on Twitter.
Within three hours of the post on Twitter, other users have suggested a few hundred name ideas.
WSDOT Traffic suggesting the name should be "Lil' Plow Wow" and receiving over 60 likes.
Another popular suggestion between multiple users is "Sir Plows-a-lot."
You can tweet your suggestion here.