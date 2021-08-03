Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

Smoke and haze will be a concern, as smoke from surrounding wildfires continues to settle in across the Inland northwest bringing compromised air quality and air quality alerts that are in place until further notice.       

In addition the National weather service has issued an excessive heat advisory for Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, with daytime highs popping up into the upper 90's and triple digits through mid-week.

A system moving in for the second half of the week will bring a welcome chance for some showers and cooler temperatures, falling below average into the 70's and 80's for the weekend.

