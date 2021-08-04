Do you have a craving for IKEA's famous Swedish meatballs? Now, instead of only being able to eat them, you can also smell them. 

IKEA is releasing a limited edition meatball scented candle. 

The candle is part of the brand's limited edition "IKEA Store in a Box" to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the company's loyalty program. 

Members of the loyalty program can enter to win the "Store in a Box" sweepstakes starting Friday. 

