YUMA, Arizona - A Yuma Sector Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog found nearly five pounds of fentanyl hidden inside breakfast burritos Monday at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint. 

The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were worth about $60,000 on the street (not counting the cost to make the burritos themselves).

The smuggler, a A 37-year-old Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident was arrested and the fentanyl was seized and processed.

According to U.S Customs and Border Protection, their drug-sniffing canines are capable of detecting specific odors even when apparently disguised by the odor of food. 