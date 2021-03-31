YUMA, Arizona - A Yuma Sector Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog found nearly five pounds of fentanyl hidden inside breakfast burritos Monday at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint.
The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were worth about $60,000 on the street (not counting the cost to make the burritos themselves).
The smuggler, a A 37-year-old Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident was arrested and the fentanyl was seized and processed.
According to U.S Customs and Border Protection, their drug-sniffing canines are capable of detecting specific odors even when apparently disguised by the odor of food.