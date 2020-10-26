Daytime highs are still about 20° below average as we look to hit highs in the 30s today. That does mean you need to bundle up today! We could even see a few flurries out there with mostly cloudy skies expected for much of the day. Some of those clouds will start to move out later tonight as we head into the teens for our overnight lows.
Tomorrow temperatures should be a bit warmer with sunny skies. We are expecting to see temperatures rebound to near normal as we head through the week.
