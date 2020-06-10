YWCA Spokane releases statement on racial justice and announces 14-day social justice campaign

As protests continue across the country and the discussion of policing and race in Spokane has just begun, the YWCA Spokane has released a statement about racism and promoting peace.
"Eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all is the Mission of the YWCA. As we witness the suffering in our community and our nation, we at the YWCA Spokane continue to turn to our Mission for guidance. While most are familiar with the exceptional work that the YWCA does to serve victims of domestic violence and families living in poverty, fewer are familiar with the social justice lens of our work," YWCA Board Chair Laura McAloon wrote.
The YWCA said they strongly condemn the acts of racism, bias and hate.
In response to the protests, the YWCA Spokane is beginning a 14-day Racial Equality and Social Justice Challenges Campaign. The campaign asks the community to signup to receive email prompts that will help people build a more effective social justice habit.
"We salute, and we support the peaceful protesters speaking out on behalf of victims of social injustice everywhere," McAloon continued. "We stand with you as you protest against racism and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. We also applaud the honorable law enforcement officers who have knelt in solidarity with protesters and those who work to protect your rights, especially the right to engage in peaceful protest."
