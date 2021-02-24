SPOKANE, Wash. - Zack Zappone announced he's running for the Spokane City Council, District 3 position.
"I'm running because our city needs someone with a strong work ethic, experience, and commitment to opportunity for all," Zappone said.
Zappone ran to become a Washington state representative for District 6 in November's election, but conceded to Mike Voltz in the closest race in Eastern Washington.
According to Zappone's office, the pandemic is personal. In July, Zappone and his family tester positive for COVID-19. Like many others, he was impacted by the economic downturn last March. Zappone's office said he's stepped up for the community and has served over 100,000 meals to people in need and isolated in their homes.
"I grew up in the 3rd District and have a deep understanding of the struggles of hard working families," Zappone said. "I've seen the impact of COVID on our schools and on our local businesses. Spokane can build back even stronger than we were before. I will use my experience to champion changes that improve public health and safety, rebuild our local economy, and make quality housing affordable for all."
