SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga men's basketball team eked out a win in their final matchup against BYU as West Coast Conference foes Saturday evening, 88-81.
The Zags were led by another strong performance from Julian Strawther, who secured a Gonzaga win the last time they faced off against the Cougars on a late three-pointer. Strawther scored 26 points and had five rebounds.
Drew Timme also turned in a strong performance, shooting 7-11 from the field and 5-6 on free-throws for 19 points. Timme also had seven rebounds and eight assists.
Gonzaga trailed following a back-and-forth first half. The Cougars topped off the first half by capitalizing on a Timme turnover with a Noah Waterman three-pointer.
BYU held a precarious lead for much of the second half, but the Zags reclaimed the lead on a Strawther three-pointer with just over three minutes remaining and never looked back.
The Zags put BYU away with strong free-throw shooting in the final minute, going 11-11 over that stretch.
The win kept Gonzaga within one game of Saint Mary's for first place in the WCC. The Zags have just five games left on their schedule, including a showdown with the Gaels on Feb. 25.