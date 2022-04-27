rasir bolton draft

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga senior guard Rasir Bolton just declared for the NBA Draft. 

"To Zag Nation and the Spokane community, I love you guys!" Bolton wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate the love and support you all had for us as a team and for welcoming me with open arms, I am forever grateful... I hope I made a difference."

Bolton has an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID pandemic, but did not say whether he is able to keep it. He has until June 1 to withdraw his name from the draft if he wants to keep his extra year.

He is the last of Gonzaga's five starters to declare for the draft this year. 

Leading the team in three-pointers, Bolton was named a WCC Honorable Mention and averaged over 11 points a game this year.

