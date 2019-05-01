Update: The mother of a student who was thrown off a bouncy house that went airborne at Zillah High School says she remains in critical condition at Harbor View Medical Center.
The student suffered brain swelling and had to have her spleen removed after the accident Wednesday afternoon. She also sustained abdominal injuries, but her mother said they were stable Wednesday evening.
In an update Thursday morning, the mother said she remains in critical condition, but her brain pressure seems to be improving. She added that the girl's lungs were significantly hurt and she has full breathing support.
"Our family is so grateful for all the prayers," the mother said.
Previous coverage:
ZILLAH, WA - What started off as a school fun day at Zillah High School turned tragic when a bouncy house with students inside went airborne, injuring five students.
At about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, a strong gust of wind struck and picked up the bouncy house, and one eyewitness says the bouncy house was carried as high as a telephone pole wire.
A Zillah High School news release states: "At approximately 2:30 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, an accident occurred at Zillah High School during an Associated Student Body event. Five students were injured; the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. Our hearts go out to the students, parents, and staff of those involved. Administration is currently looking into this matter."
This is a developing story.