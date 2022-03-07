SPOKANE, Wash. - ZZ Top is coming to Spokane this June!
Tickets go on sale March 11 at 10:00 a.m. for the show at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. They can be purchased through TicketsWest.
Tickets prices will range from $40 to $150.
ZZ Top is working on the release of their new "RAW" album, which was recorded in connection with their 2019 Netflix documentary "That Little Ol’ Band From Texas."
"The album’s title is derived from the unfettered and straightforward manner in which the tracks were recorded. As seen in the film, the band members played, for the most part, together within sight of each other in the course of one day. The methodology employed was something of an homage to the way ZZ Top recorded at the start of its epic five plus decades run at the pinnacle of rock’s pantheon. The album’s twelve tracks recall the very beginning of the band’s recording career (“Brown Sugar” and “Certified Blues” from ZZ Top’s First Album) and include many of their major hits (“Legs,” “Tush,” “LaGrange,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’”) with a definite blues skew (“Blue Jean Blues,” “Just Got Paid,” “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide”) as well as some up-tempo house rockers (“Tube Snake Boogie,” “Thunderbird”)," a release from First Interstate Center said.