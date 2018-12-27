Close to 3" of snow fell in Spokane Wednesday, and as temperatures stayed below freezing Thursday, that snow has stuck around. It makes for a pretty scene, but also continued slick roads, so caution is still needed while driving around the region. The next system that could bring snow looks to arrive Friday evening after a cloudy and cool day. Another 1-3" of snow is expected Friday night-Saturday morning, before we warm up into the 40s Saturday afternoon. A cold front Saturday night will bring rain (thanks to the warmer temperatures) but also some wind gusts up to 35mph.
Everything should calm down into Sunday where we expect an extended stretch of dry but cool weather to kick off 2019!
-Blake