It wasn't 24 hours ago we were here highlighting what turned out to be a record April snow day across the Inland Northwest. And while Friday offered a nice break, it will prove to be a short one, as our next storm moves in late Saturday morning and could make a mess for Easter travelers.
A low pressure storm system will push in from northern California and Oregon on Saturday morning, arriving around the I-90 corridor between 10AM-12PM on Saturday. Coincidentally, around the same time as many planned Easter egg hunts, and Junior Bloomsday!
Temperatures are expected to be above freezing when it arrives, but some snowflakes that don't really stick could be mixing with rain through the early part of the day. By later Saturday afternoon and evening, some heavy bands of snow over the Central Panhandle could make for a wintry Easter drive over 4th of July and Lookout Pass where a Winter Storm Watch is in place until 8AM Sunday morning. Some slushy accumulations around an inch or so also look possible for much of the Panhandle Saturday night before it all moves out.
And just in time for Easter Sunday! It'll still be cold, with morning temperatures below freezing, but expect the sun to break out in the afternoon and high temperatures should actually approach 50°!
The warming trend will continue into next week, but the wet weather doesn't stop. Our next notable storm looks to arrive Monday night-Tuesday with rain, rain/snow mix, more mountain snow and some gusty winds...at least our afternoon temps climb back into the 50s!
Have a happy and safe Easter weekend! We'll see you back on Monday!
-Blake