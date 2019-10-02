Another sunny afternoon, but changes coming overnight as our next weather system starts to swing in.
We'll see clouds first, which actually will be a boon to many of us, keeping our overnight temperatures a bit warmer than they've been the last several nights/mornings.
Spotty rain showers will be possible in the afternoon, but aside from that we'll mainly see a mostly cloudy Thursday.
And while the lower elevations see spotty rain showers, some light snow will be possible above 4,000', especially Thursday night-Friday morning. Less than an inch is all though at most pass locations.
One other impact to watch for Friday afternoon, is a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Of course if those develop, some heavy rain and lightning could have an impact on Friday night football games.
Basically, typical Autumn weather. Nothing too major. And temperatures are still expected to warm into the 60s by Sunday and Monday!
