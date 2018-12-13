After some rain/snow mix showers Thursday morning, we've seen a relative break in the weather. But the next system is already on the move, and will bring some scattered rain showers Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s for most as this front moves through so we are expecting any showers to be rain in the valleys, with snow only up in the mountains. Winds will also pick up a bit Friday evening and overnight, with gusts up to 35mph possible before calming down by Saturday. In fact...if you're heading to the Eastern game on Saturday, it's looking like our best weather day in the 7-Day forecast!
-Blake