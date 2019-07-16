Fair to say it's been an interesting July so far. Over half of the days this month have been cooler than normal. And we've had several systems move through that look more like fall season weather systems, instead of what is normally the warmest/drier period of the year.
But alas, here we are, and yet another low-pressure storm system will be moving into British Columbia on Wednesday, bringing another round of clouds, a few showers, but most notably, gusty winds!
The wind is expected to start picking up Wednesday morning, then continuing through the afternoon and even overnight and through the day on Thursday as well. Much of the Inland Northwest could see gusts up to 30-35mph Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Parts of Central Washington (think Ellensburg) could see gusts up to 40mph! With wind expected to be that consistent, fire danger also becomes a concern, in that if one were to start it could spread very quickly.
The low-pressure system bringing the wind will start to move out on Friday, and winds will gradually die down. Then....SUMMER RETURNS! High pressure will bring a return of the sunshine and very warm temperatures, likely reaching 90° by the start of next week. And it might finally be a summer-pattern that sticks around for a while!
-Blake