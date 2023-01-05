A weak wave that brought some very light showers on Thursday is falling apart and moving out of the region tonight, and behind it, a nice little break for our Friday.
Partly sunny skies to start the day, before some clouds start to move in Friday evening. Temperatures are also getting a boost, into the upper-30s once again. All in all, a pretty good day to get outside, before more light showers arrive Friday night and look to stick around into both Saturday and Sunday.
There could be a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain, but temperatures will be too warm for any accumulation. More showers await us next week, but at least we'll get to enjoy some milder temperatures, up near 40° all next week!
-Blake