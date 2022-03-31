After getting spoiled by the Northern Lights on Wednesday night, it looks like we'll get spoiled again by the weather on Friday.
High pressure building in on Friday means a quiet, dry day with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will still be cooler than where we started the week, but mid-50s isn't bad! Some high clouds will push in during the afternoon, which are the first sign of our next system.
A weak cold front sliding through Friday night looks to bring a quick round of showers Saturday morning, before drying out Saturday afternoon and Sunday. By Sunday temperatures could even warm back up near 60° for many locations.
But a BIG change is coming by Sunday night. What looks to be our first big Spring storm of the year looks to hit on Monday, with heavy mountain snow and gusty winds, so travelers beware! Early indications are that wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph! We hope to have even more detailed forecast information on Monday's storm by Friday, so stay tuned!