What a difference 24 hours makes! On Wednesday temperatures soared into the 90s with sunshine region-wide, on Thursday a weak system brought widespread clouds, spotty showers and temperatures nearly 20° cooler! But not to worry...we'll get back to the sunshine for Labor Day weekend!
The system that brought the clouds and showers will gradually be moving out on Friday. That means we'll start the day with some clouds, before clearing to sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures should also rebound back into the mid-80s.
Some mountain showers on Saturday could interrupt some camping plans but the rest of the region/weekend looks to be dry and warm with temperatures staying in the 80s! If you're heading to Seattle for the EWU vs. UW game, you might want to pack a light rain jacket as some showers will also be possible in W. Washington Saturday afternoon.
-Blake