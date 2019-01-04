Welcome to the weekend! Good news and bad news weather-wise as we head into the weekend. If there are things you want to get done outside, Saturday is the time, because by Saturday night wet and blustery weather moves in a looks to stick around through the middle of next week.
Saturday: Nice day! Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, with morning temperatures near freezing and afternoon highs in the mid-40s.
Saturday Night: Chance for rain showers after 8PM. Winds also start to become gusty overnight, peaking in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday with gusts to 40mph!
Sunday: Rain/Snow mix showers will be possible, with little to no accumulation. The northern valleys of Washington and Idaho however could pick up 1-2" of snow Saturday night-Sunday morning, while several of our mountain passes could get 3-7" of snow.
Another storm system is expected to arrive Sunday night-Monday, and this one looks to be our best shot at getting some snow to stick Monday morning. Unfortunately, forecast models still disagree on how MUCH snow we could get. Our early estimate is 1-3" possible, but make sure to keep checking the forecast as that could change!
-Blake