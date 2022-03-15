NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on March 11 after reports of a one-vehicle rollover in a field near N. Wood Rd. and W. Charles Rd. around 8:30 p.m. The driver, 46-year-old Benjamin V. Valdez, appeared high or intoxicated.
According to a witness, Valdez was the only occupant of the vehicle and was driving north on Wood Rd. around 30 mph when the car left the roadway and rolled. The witness said Valdez was able to exit the vehicle on his own from the driver's door.
When deputies arrived, they noted Valdez had red and watery eyes, slurred speech, appeared unsteady on his feet, and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He was advised of his rights and agreed to questioning, admitting to drinking a beer. When asked to submit a field sobriety test, he became belligerent and refused. He confirmed he was driving and the only person in the vehicle.
A driver's license check showed Valdez was required to have an ignition interlock device, or 'blow-to-go', installed to drive. The vehicle Valdez wrecked did not have one installed as required.
He was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation, and a search warrant for a blood sample was issued. Once cleared medically, Valdez was arrested for DUI and driving without an interlock device and booked into Spokane County Jail.
Valdez posted the $2,500 bond and was released on March 13.