DEER PARK, Wash. - A crash at Deer Park Airport on Friday morning resulted in no injuries and minimal damage to a vintage plane.
According to the Deer Park Gazette, the aircraft skidded off the primary runway while landing, stopping nose-down a short distance away. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident, but initial investigation shows a wheel brake lock-up on landing led to the crash.
Spokane County Fire District 4, which responded to the crash, confirmed no one was injured, and damages to the plane were relatively minor.
The crash closed down the main runway while the aircraft and crash were processed and cleared. Flights were temporarily diverted to another runway during that time.
The aircraft was a Supermarine Spitfire JT-10, which was a model produced in the 1940s and used in an array of tasks. From dogfights to aerial performances, it saw extensive use in its prime, before the design was retired in 1955 due to further advancements in aerospace engineering.