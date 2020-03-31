The old adage seemed to flip this year. March started off like a lamb and ended like a lion!
We've seen a little bit of everything from our weather the last couple of days, and we're not expecting that to change with the turning of the calendar. Another round of snow, rain and even a few thunderstorms will once again move through the Inland Northwest on Wednesday, with temperatures about 10° cooler than normal.
Going forward, if you're looking to get outside, you'll be dodging showers. Rain and snow showers, along with the cooler temperatures look to be possible each day through the at least the start of next week. It might be time to invest in more board games!
