No more bringing blankets to watch a movie under the stars at Riverfront Park, at least in 2019.
The Facebook Page - Outdoor Movies at Riverfront Park said this year there would be no movies shown this year.
"Thanks to everyone who supported, attended, sponsored and worked at the Outdoor Movies at Riverfront Park over the last six years. We’ve had a lot of great times and enjoyed providing a fun outdoor movie series to the Spokane community. We will not be showing outdoor movies at Riverfront Park in 2019 but may return in 2020. Please check back next year for updates. Thanks again for all your support."