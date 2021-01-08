A local dog rescue in Spokane is trying to bounce back from one reckless driver's accident that caused major damage to their property.
Rescue 4 All says around $5000 of damage was done between the ruined fence as well as damage to the grounds on the property due to an uninsured driver.
Tuesday evening, Jamie McAtee was getting ready to go pick up a new rescue pup when all of a sudden she heard a terrible noise.
"I heard a giant crash outside and so I knew someone got hurt, there was an accident- I opened my door and saw a mini van in my front yard," founder of the non-profit, McAtee stated.
Not paying attention, as well as speeding, the man driving had first hit the neighboring property before becoming air borne and eventually running into Jamie's property, where she runs her non-profit Rescue 4 All. Fortunately, no one was injured.
"It's literally the best case scenario because I had just gotten done putting the dogs away otherwise they would of been out there and likely would of been hurt," McAtee added.
Running thru, and ruining about 40 to 50 feet of her new 6 foot chain link fence, on top of 20 feet of her yard, the owner says it's a big hassle.
"It's a super inconvenient thing for us and then we have to appeal to our donors and say unfortunately we had this horrible happen with this unremorseful person and now it has to come out of the pockets of people who do the right things- that's the unfortunate thing about it," Rescue 4 All founder says.
Now, with dogs to love and care for as well as property to fix, Jamie says she's just thankful for the community that has stepped in.
"It just goes to show how awesome our community is and how quickly they rally to help organizations like ours or others depside the fact of everything that is going on that is wrong that there are still people out there that want to help, and perpetuate good and help organizations like ours."
Rescue 4 All is looking for local fencing company recommendations and you can submit recommendations here.
