We're Looking for Interns
Want to work for Nonstop Local? Here's your chance! We're looking for a few smart, eager interns who can fill key roles in our organization.
WHAT WE'LL DO FOR YOU:
Unfortunately we have no money to offer, but you'll gain invaluable work and life experience at one of the most visited web sites in Northwest. You'll have the opportunity to get your work published online, learn how a major news outlet works and build connections with people in the industry.
WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU:
- A talent for telling stories -- in various formats
- Eagerness to learn -- We'll teach you to be a better journalist, learn new technologies and build your resume.
- Smarts, good work ethic -- We're looking for someone who wants to be the best at all times.
- You're quick on the uptake -- Can take direction and go with it, but know when to ask questions
- Extreme multi-tasker -- Can handle juggling all kinds of tasks
- Child of the Internet -- You should get most of your news online and know how to find news and information in more ways than just Googling.
- Self-motivated -- We don't babysit.
- Team player -- You should play well with others.
- You like to have fun – Can you tell a joke, laugh and smile?
- You need to be a junior, senior or graduate student in good standing at an accredited institution and you must get college credit for the internship.
WHAT ROLES WE'RE LOOKING FOR
Editorial Interns
- Writing experience is a must -- We're not expecting you to be a writing master, but some experience in either a newspaper, website, blog or a journalism class is necessary.
- Versatility -- You should be able to adapt to different types of content: hard news, around town news, politics, etc.
- Comfortable with all forms of Social Media.
- Brownie Points if you:
- Have a good knowledge of one or more of the cities/towns in which we have a television station or website.
- Have video and photo editing experience
- You're savvy with what's happening around town [trends/hot spots]
WHAT YOU NEED TO DO
If you think you fit into one of our highly coveted positions, then send in your resume. Also tell us about yourself, give your availability and examples of your work. Examples are a must! Send to:
Nonstop Local
Attn: Jeff Hite, Director of Recruiting & Training
P.O. Box 600
Spokane, WA 99201
