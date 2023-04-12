Spokane, WA – The Spokane Workforce Council (SWC) and its partners WorkSource Spokane, NonStopLocal, KHQ, and Talent Solutions by WorkSource Spokane would like to announce that our 2023 Job Fair will celebrate its “aluminum anniversary” on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Spokane Convention Center from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Formerly known as the KHQ/WorkSource Job Fair, the annual hiring event will celebrate its 10th year as the largest community wide job fair in the Inland Northwest. Community job seekers and businesses will connect in a larger venue on the convention center grounds, receive a commemorative gift to celebrate the “aluminum anniversary”, and enjoy exciting new features including free parking, drop-in childcare, and a brand-new resource area at the event.
“In the 10 years of this event, this could be the most impactful,” said Paul Bergen, NonStopLocal’s Executive News Director. He continues, “Employers are looking high and low for solid, reliable workers to ensure their companies remain viable. We are proud to partner in this job fair that acts as a conduit for big and small business success.”
Event details will continue to be updated at the official event website, jobfairspokane.com. Businesses can register beginning on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., through the event’s official website. Businesses can also inquire about sponsorship opportunities by sending an email to admin@spokaneworkforce.org with the subject line “JOB FAIR SPONSORSHIP INQUIRY”. Job seekers do not have to register.
“The job fair has successfully connected employers and job seekers in our community for the past 10 years. It has helped the unemployed, under-employed, and career transitioning job seekers to network with a variety of employers from various industries in one place. This has allowed job seekers the ability to learn about different careers and seek out the best fit for them as they choose a career,” said Kevin Williams, the SWC’s Division Executive of Systems Advancement.
To stay informed and updated on all NonStopLocal, KHQ / WorkSource Job Fair announcements, please submit your information to join the event’s mailing list at jobfairspokane.com